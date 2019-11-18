O’FALLON, MO. (KMOV.com) -- Police need help getting in touch with a sixth witness to an accidental shooting of a 12-year-old on Nov. 9 at a mobile home community off Collier Boulevard.
O’Fallon police released surveillance photos of the last person they believe was inside a trailer with a group of teens as they passed around a stolen gun. Police said it accidentally fired and hit a boy.
“This could have ended horribly, this could have been a very tragic scene," Officer Tony Michalka said.
The 12-year-old is out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators are working to piece together what happened.
“About six individuals were in a back bedroom passing a pistol around,” Michalka said. “While they were looking at it, the pistol was accidentally discharged, striking a 12-year-old boy in the leg.”
O'fallon police said the gun was stolen out of a car in Lincoln County. They're working with investigators there.
"It's very crucial that we identify who this person is and not only get their identity but also get what they heard,” Michalka said. “We want to take all sides of the story.”
Police said charges will be filed for whoever stole the gun. Also whoever fired it will likely be charged with unlawful use of a firearm. That could come with a sentence of anywhere from one to four years.
