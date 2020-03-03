MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are sharing a recent scam so others can be warned not to fall for it.
According to Millstadt Police Department, a man called a woman and said she was entitled to a refund from an electronics appliance store.
The woman let him access her bank account remotely.
He then took almost $20,000 dollars from her account and wouldn't give it back unless she bought thousands of dollars of gift cards.
Police say scammers sometimes use gift cards because the money is then harder to trace.
Police are warning others to never give out personal information or allow someone to access your computer you know who they are.
