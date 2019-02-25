CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in the Metro East are asking for help identifying a retail theft suspect.
According to police in Caseyville, officers were called to the Hucks in the 8790 block of Sasak Place Sunday for a report of a retail theft.
The Caseyville Police Department released photos of the suspect Monday morning. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 618-344-2151 ext. 142.
