(FILES) - A picture released by the McCann family on May 24, 2007 shows missing British girl Madeleine McCann on May 3, 2007, the same day she went missing from the family's holiday apartment in the southern Algarve region. British police said on October 4, 2013 that analysis of mobile phone data from thousands of people who were in a Portuguese resort when Madeleine disappeared in 2007 could provide a new lead. A major appeal based on "substantive" new information will be broadcast on a BBC television programme on October 14. AFP PHOTO/FAMIL HANDOUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FAMILY HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS-/AFP/Getty Images