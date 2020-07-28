ARP3681561

(FILES) - A picture released by the McCann family on May 24, 2007 shows missing British girl Madeleine McCann on May 3, 2007, the same day she went missing from the family's holiday apartment in the southern Algarve region. British police said on October 4, 2013 that analysis of mobile phone data from thousands of people who were in a Portuguese resort when Madeleine disappeared in 2007 could provide a new lead. A major appeal based on "substantive" new information will be broadcast on a BBC television programme on October 14. AFP PHOTO/FAMIL HANDOUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FAMILY HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS-/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) -- Police in Germany are conducting a search near the city of Hanover as part of the Madeleine McCann investigation.

Officers are searching a garden area near the city, Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman for the state prosecutor in Braunschweig, told CNN on Tuesday.

McCann went missing in 2007 while on holiday in Portugal with her family. She was aged three at the time of her disappearance.

The long-running mystery of what happened to the missing toddler has captivated people around the world.

In June, prosecutors in Braunschweig told CNN they had evidence that a man jailed for an unrelated crime had killed McCann -- but not enough to charge the suspect in court.

