Police in Aurora, Illinois, have responded to an active shooter situation at a manufacturing business, a police source told CNN.
There was no immediate reports of injuries.
The source said all police command staff left for the scene around 30 minutes ago. The response also includes at least six ambulances and six fire trucks.
Aerial video from the scene showed dozens of police vehicles outside the Henry Pratt Company.
Aurora is a Chicago suburb with about 201,000 residents. It is 40 miles west of Chicago.
This is a developing story, more to come.
CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.
