CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thieves are targeting vehicles in Chesterfield.
Police released video from September 8 that shows two people sifting through unlocked cars on Park Forest, near Clarkson Road. One of the suspects was also carrying a gun.
Chesterfield police say they've had 12 cars stolen since August 1st. Almost every one of those cars were unlocked and the keys were left inside.
Police say if you see these thieves, call 911 immediately. Do not approach them.
"These are crimes of opportunity and when we make it easy on them they're gonna take advantage of us each and every time," said Lt. Chris Connelly with the Chesterfield Police Department.
Police are asking if you have surveillance video of the suspects to contact them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.