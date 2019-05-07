CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department posted a warning ahead of Game 7 Tuesday: don't step into Chesterfield city limits wearing a Dallas Stars jersey unless you want to pay a $5 billion fine.
Today and today only, Anyone caught wearing a Dallas Stars jersey in the City of Chesterfield will be fined 5 billion dollars. That is all. @StLouisBlues Lets go Blues! pic.twitter.com/Zn6e7PS4no— Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) May 7, 2019
Joke or not - just play it safe and stick to a Blues jersey.
Let's go Blues!
