Don't wear a Dallas Stars jersey in Chesterfield

"Today and today only anyone caught wearing a Dallas Stars jersey in Chesterfield will face a fine."

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department posted a warning ahead of Game 7 Tuesday: don't step into Chesterfield city limits wearing a Dallas Stars jersey unless you want to pay a $5 billion fine.

Joke or not - just play it safe and stick to a Blues jersey.

Let's go Blues!

