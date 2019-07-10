DIXON, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- An Illinois mother was arrested after allegedly driving around with her daughters inside a pool on top of her car.
According to the Dixon Police Department, officers got the bizarre report Tuesday afternoon after a local resident spotted the car.
Officers searched the area and stopped Jennifer Yeager driving a white Audi Q5 on Route 2, just west of Palmyra, with a blue inflatable pool on top.
Authorities said two of Yeager's daughters were inside the pool to hold down the pool as she drove home from a friend's house. She told police she took the pool to get inflated.
Yeager was charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. Police also cited the Illinois mother for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.
She was released from the Dixon Police Department after posting bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.