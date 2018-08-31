A Pocahontas, Illinois man faces charges Friday after allegedly head-butting and threatening to shoot the police officers taking him into custody.
Officers of the Marine Police Department responded to the 200 block of N. Duncan for an intoxicated person causing a disturbance outside of a nearby business.
When they arrived, the officers found 39-year-old Steven M. Goestenkors.
Police noticed blood on the front of Goestenkors shirt and discovered the blood came from another individual he had fought with.
Police said Goestenkors was complaining about his hand being injured. Police requested Fire and EMS for Goestenkors and they took him to an area hospital.
Officers also went with EMS to the hospital because of the charges Goestenkors faced. At the hospital, Goestenkors was treated and released into Marine Police Department custody.
Officers arrived at the police department to complete misdemeanor paperwork and Goestenkors was told he would be transported to the Madison County Jail on those charges.
Goestenkors then became “extremely violent,” according to police and said he "was not going back to jail that night."
Police said Goestenkors head-butted an officer and kicked another one in a scuffle before threatening to shoot them.
While an officer transported Goestenkors to the Madison County Jail, police said Goestenkors attempted to kick out the rear window of the patrol vehicle.
This case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office Wednesday and a warrant was issued on Goestenkors for aggravated battery, resisting a police officer causing bodily injury and two counts of threatening a public official.
Goestenkors is currently held at Madison County Jail on a $103,000 bond.
