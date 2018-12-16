FARMINGTON, ILL. (KMOV.com) - An Amber Alert issued Saturday was canceled after an investigation revealed the story was fabricated by the alleged victim, police said.
The Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. when Mitchell Dutz told police with the Fulton County Sheriff's department that a group of men stole a car with a 13-month-old infant inside at a gas station in Farmington, Illinois, just west of Peoria.
Dutz initially told officers he was paying for gas when the car was stolen.
After interviewing Dutz, police said they discovered he had fabricated the theft and kidnapping, and the child and vehicle had never been involved.
Police said Dutz had allegedly been robbed during a drug deal. He was using the story of the kidnapped child to pursue charges against the man who he said robbed him, according to police.
Police said a man originally believed to be a suspect in the alleged kidnapping was not involved in any way and the search for him has been dropped.
Dutz was charged with residential burglary, false police report, false representation of police statement, false 9-1-1 call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.