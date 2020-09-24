ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot in the head in the Benton Park West neighborhood Sept. 17.
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Utah Street around 9:15 p.m.
They found a woman shot in the head and she not conscious and not breathing, police said.
A week after the fatal shooting, police identified the woman as 25-year-old Rahmeisha Smith.
No other information was made available.
