ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three men and a woman were shot in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said four people were shot in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue a little after 5 p.m. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The woman later died from her injuries. Tuesday, police identified her as 54-year-old Sandra McCaw.
Two of the men suffered graze wounds and refused treatment, police said. The fourth victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.
