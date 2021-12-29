You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
KMOVGeneric_ Deadly Accident - Red

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in North City on Christmas Eve.

Police said a woman was hit by a car near the intersection of W. Florissant and Thrush just after 8:00 p.m. The woman, later identified as 46-year-old Stephanie Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled.

Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.