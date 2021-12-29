Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in North City on Christmas Eve.
Police said a woman was hit by a car near the intersection of W. Florissant and Thrush just after 8:00 p.m. The woman, later identified as 46-year-old Stephanie Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
