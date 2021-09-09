NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of W. Cote Brilliante Ave in the Ville neighborhood. Officers found an adult woman lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Thursday, police identified her as 23-year-old Turi Tracy Jamice Wilson.
Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis City Police directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
