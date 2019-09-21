NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder-suicide that occurred in north St. Louis in May.
Police say Damon Love, 20, shot and killed Jessica Meanus, 19, at their home in the 4900 block of Farlin just after noon on May 31.
Love then shot himself. Police say they found recovered a gun at the scene.
