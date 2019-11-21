GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A toddler was killed in a shooting at a home in North St. Louis County Wednesday, police said.
Police say 2-year-old Zion Israel was rushed to a hospital in cardiac arrest after the shooting in the 200 block of Tay Road in Glasgow Village.
“It initially came out as an electrocution, possibly an electrocution of a child," said Officer Tracy Panus, a spokesperson for St. Louis County Police.
It's not clear why the call initially came out as an electrocution.
Police said the shooting could be accidental but are still investigating. No one is in custody.
“There’s not threat to the safety of the community at this point. This was an isolated incident that unfortunately occurred within the walls of this house," said Panus.
Police aren't saying who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Neighbors say they didn't hear a gunshot Wednesday afternoon and were shocked to hear what happened.
"Senseless. Senseless. Two-year-olds shouldn’t have to go through nothing like that. As a matter fact all the kids shouldn’t have to go through nothing like this again," said Kalvin Davis, who lives across the street.
Prior to this shooting, 18 children have died in the St. Louis area due to gun violence in 2019.
