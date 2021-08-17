ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed south of downtown St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the man shot in his upper body next to a silver car riddled with bullets around 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lasalle Lane in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. He was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.
Tuesday, police identified the deceased as 18-year-old Dwayne Wysinger Jr. Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
