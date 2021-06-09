ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in north St. Louis late Monday night.
Zashief Williams, 23, was shot in the chest and leg in the 4600 block of Ashland around 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The late-night homicide is the city’s 82nd of the year, a 5% increase from this time last year.
Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.