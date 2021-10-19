NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that happened in north St. Louis Monday night.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge and Union, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police described the shooting as a gun battle that killed 58-year-old James Hauley and 43-year-old Shjuan Weekly.
One of the surviving victims, a 24-year-old man, was in critical condition when officers arrived. The other reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is pleading for anyone with information regarding the quadruple shooting to contact police.
"We know that there were people around, we're certainly asking anyone with any additional information, would share that with the homicide division or CrimeStoppers,” he said. “It's people out here that would've seen this.”
So far this year, there have been 155 homicides in the City of St. Louis, a decrease of 25% from 2020. Currently, the city is on pace to have the same number of homicides as 2019, which would be 194 by the end of the year.
The police department’s Homicide Division can be reached directly at 314-444-5371. To contact CrimeStoppers with a tip, call 866-371-TIPS (8477).
