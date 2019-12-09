MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a train over the weekend.
Officers responded to the area of Greenwood Blvd and Sutton Blvd at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person struck by a train.
A 34-year-old St. Louis man, later identified as Stephen O'Connor, was struck by a Union Pacific freight train traveling eastbound, investigators said. He died at the scene.
No foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.