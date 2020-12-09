ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot at a gas station in St. Louis’ Hyde Park neighborhood early Monday morning.
The shooting took place at the Phillips 66 gas station at 11th Street just after 1 a.m.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting. He was identified Wednesday morning as 30-year-old Corbin Turman.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
