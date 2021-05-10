NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in North County that left a man dead early Sunday.
A man was found shot in a parking lot in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court near Interstate 70 and Lucas and Hunt Road just before 5:15 a.m. He later died, police said. Monday morning police identified the man as 22-year-old Terrion Alexander, of the 1700 block of Arrowpoint Drive.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)
