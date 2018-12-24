ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death along a busy interstate near downtown St. Louis late Thursday night in what police say was not a random attack.
Police said Varnoil White was found dead in a crashed vehicle along westbound Interstate 44 near the Seventh Street exit ramp around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the 32-year-old was driving on the interstate when he was shot by unknown suspects. After being shot, the victim lost control of his car and crashed into another vehicle before coming to a rest against the median.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.
Police determined the victim was followed and targeted by the suspect, after investigation.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
