ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed while attempting to rob a person in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night, St. Louis police said.
The shooting took place in the 500 block of N. 14th Street, about a block south of Washington Avenue, around 11:40 p.m. Officers said the preliminary investigation suggests the man was trying to rob a victim at the location when he was shot. The deceased was later identified as Kenneth Roundtree, 37.
Monday morning police said the attempted robbery victim left before officers arrived at the scene and has not been located. Two guns were reportedly recovered.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.