ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation into a deadly shooting closed westbound Interstate 270 in Hazelwood for several hours Friday.
Police said they're investigating the deadly shooting on westbound Interstate 270 near Lindbergh in North County.
Marvin Davis, 20, was shot and killed.
The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the shooting. Those detectives initially said the westbound lanes of interstate will remain closed through Friday's evening rush. However, all lanes re-opened around 3:15 p.m.
"With the amount of vehicles that travel on 270 evidence, is going to be disturbed and run over," Tony Stewart with the Major Case Squad said. "Things are going to be moved. Where they fell is where we are going to pick them up at this time. And it may take longer to figure out where it initially started."
Davis was reportedly driving on I-270 at the time of the shooting. No gun was found inside his car after officers conducted a search Friday night.
Police are looking to identify two people in a black SUV who were traveling on I-270 around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
No other information was released.
