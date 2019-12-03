BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- An overnight shooting at a Waffle House in Berkeley left one person dead.
A man was shot inside the Waffle House in the 4500 block of James S. McDonnell Blvd, near Natural Bridge, around midnight, according to St. Louis County police. Authorities believe the shooter was outside of the restaurant when the fatal shot was fired.
The shooting victim, later identified as Justin Jones, 26, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
News 4 crews on the scene saw one of the restaurant's windows shot out.
Officers from the Berkeley Police Department and St. Louis County Police Department were on the scene following the fatal shooting.
The manager of the Waffle House told News 4's Alyssa Toomey the restaurant will probably reopen by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Waffle House chain released the following statement regarding the fatal shooting:
"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected by this event. We are continuing to work with the police as the investigation continues."
Anyone with information is urged to contact St. Louis County Police Department investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
No additional information has been released.
#BREAKING: Very active crime scene at the Waffle House. Police are investigating a homicide. We know at least one person died. Working to learn more. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/rg6Cv7PWq1— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) December 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.