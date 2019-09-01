RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said a 23-year-old South City man was killed after he ran from a Richmond Heights officer near the St. Louis Galleria Mall Saturday afternoon.
Sergeant Ben Granda with the St. Louis County Police said this all started when a Richmond Heights officer was notified about an armed man inside the mall around 3 p.m.
The officer approached the man, later identified as Terry Tillman, to tell him about the Galleria's no guns policy. Police said Tillman ran away while the officer was speaking to him. The officer chased him on foot and reached the parking lot adjacent to Simmons Bank on Clayton Rd. and Clayshire Dr. in Clayton, across the street from the Galleria.
Police said the 50-year-old officer then shot Tillman while at the parking lot. Police didn't provide any information on why the officer discharged his firearm. The officer has 23 years of experience with the Richmond Heights Police Department.
Tillman was pronounced dead on the scene and a handgun was recovered.
A woman who says she's the sister of Tillman told News 4 her brother was at the mall shopping with his pregnant girlfriend. Rachel Jones said she doesn't understand what led to the shooting.
"Words can't explain that's my only brother, he had a baby [coming,]" Jones said.
Witnesses said they heard four to seven gunshots.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell promised transparency throughout the investigation.
"We take these things seriously and support our law enforcement and will be as transparent as possible but transparency doesn't always happen immediately," Bell said.
Police from Brentwood, Clayton, Maplewood and Ladue were on scene.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigation the situation.
Police believe there were additional witnesses near the scene. If you have any information, call 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
