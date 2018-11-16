NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in north St. Louis Thursday evening.
Darnell Rhodes, 40, was found shot in the chest and abdomen in the 4400 block of Clarence just before 7:20 p.m.
The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.