NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Greater Ville neighborhood Saturday.
Before 9 p.m., officers located a man in the 2900 block of Newstead Ave suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the man was barely breathing when officers arrived.
The man, later identified as 36-year-old Lamont Earl Dukes, died shortly after arriving to an area hospital.
An area canvass by police led officers to conclude the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Labadie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
