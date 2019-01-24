NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Monday.
A man was found fatally shot in the 4900 block of Emerson just after 3:00 p.m.
Neighbors said they heard several shots ring out around 9:30 a.m.
Thursday morning, police identified the deceased man as 35-year-old Bryant C. Walker, of the 8600 block of Oriole.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
