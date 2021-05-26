NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a deadly shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Beacon Ave near Thekla in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Officers found a man dead after being shot. Wednesday, the man was identified as 45-year-old Andra Cody, of the 5100 block of Highland.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
