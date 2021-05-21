ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot inside an apartment in north St. Louis late Tuesday night.
Kevin Jones, 39, was found shot in the lower body inside an apartment in the 700 block of Biddle around 10:30 p.m. Police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
