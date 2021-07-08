ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the head in St. Louis City's Baden neighborhood last Thursday.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the head in the 8800 block of North Broadway after 9:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead after being found shot on the gas station parking lot.
A week after the shooting, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Darren Barnett.
Police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contract St. Louis homicide detectives or CrimeStoppers.
