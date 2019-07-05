LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Moscow Mills Thursday afternoon.
Investigators began an investigation of a homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Hills Street around 2:30 p.m.
43-year-old Brian L. Fredde, of Moscow Mills, was found dead from a one gunshot to the chest.
Evidence suggest the suspect acted in self defense, according to the sheriff's office.
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other. The shooter is in custody.
