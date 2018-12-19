NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police identified homicide victim from a shooting on December 16 at the 2600 block of Marcus.
Terrance D. Smith, 28, was found on the sidewalk in north St. Louis suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
A homicide investigation was requested.
No suspect information is available as of now.
