ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials said a deadly accident caused a four-lane closure on Interstate 55 Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a passenger vehicle and semi-truck were stopped in traffic on northbound I-55 past Butler Hill Road in South County around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the car. The car was then pushed into the semi, killing the female driver and male passenger.
The deceased were later identified as 82-year-old John Callaghan and Patricia Callaghan, 71, both of Florissant.
The 30-year-old driver of the pickup truck was transported to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
