SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in south St. Louis from over the weekend.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, police said a blue Chevrolet Silverado hit a man in the 2700 block of Gravois. The driver reportedly got out of his car to check for damages before speeding off.
Officers said the pedestrian was found in the middle of the road with severe head trauma.
The pedestrian was later identified as 70-year-old Louis Zanzottera.
An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation
