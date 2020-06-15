ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have begun to identify five people under the age of 40 who were shot and killed around the St. Louis area on June 7.
Just past 12:15 a.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man shot to death inside a car near Academy and Maple. The men, later identified as Dorian Sims, 27, and Ronnell Hankins, 28, had exchanged gunfire with someone inside a silver car near Dr. Martin Luther King and Hamilton.
Just before 2:00 a.m., police say a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were found shot in an alley in the 4200 block of Neosho. The girl, Alani Hutchins of Florissant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Edward Dixon, 39, was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Utah just before 3:30 a.m.
Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, 39-year-old Robert Wilkes was found shot in the head near St. Louis Ave. and Newstead in The Ville neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with details regarding the homicide is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).
