ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were killed after their car caught on fire during an crash on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Sunday.
Around 4:15 a.m., a car was heading westbound near Goodfellow when it hit a tow truck that was on the side of the highway. The impact caused the car to spin around and crash into third vehicle, which then overturned. Officials said both cars were engulfed with flames when they arrived. Two men were rescued from one of the burning cars and taken to a hospital where they later died.
The deceased were identified Thursday afternoon as 36-year-old Ricky Scott, of Hazelwood, and Brian Gordon, 50, of St. Louis.
The driver of the overturned car was picked up by an unknown car and left the scene. The highway was closed for five hours. All lanes reopened before 10 a.m.
