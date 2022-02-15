ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed when a car crashed into a Schnucks grocery store in South City late last month.
The car flipped on its side and hit a Schnucks store at 1020 Loughborough Avenue around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28. The deceased were later identified as David Stripe, 77, and Cathy Henry, 67.
No one inside or around the store was injured in the incident.
Witness Kelly Wileman told News 4 the car sped up around the parking lot before hitting a concrete barrier, flipping on its side and hitting the store. Wileman said the car almost hit him as it sped up before hitting the store.
A security officer came out of the store and he and Wileman tried to get the two passengers out of the car, Wileman said. They were unsuccessful and had to wait for the fire department to arrive to attempt a rescue.
Firefighters were seen on top of the flipped car attempting to get the passengers out. At least one person was taken away from the car on a stretcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.