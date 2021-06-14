ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Louis City are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
The crash happened before 1 a.m. on Gravois near Interstate 55. A 2021 Mercedes GLE 63S was speeding down eastbound Gravois when it T-Boned a Honda Accord that was turning left from westbound Gravois to get onto Interstate 55. Police said the Honda split into two pieces while the Mercedes vaulted onto the southbound Interstate 55 landing before resting on its roof.
The male driver of the Mercedes, 25-year-old Christian Wimbley, and 27-year-old Haris Vranjkovina, who was a passenger in the Honda, were killed. Paramedics took the driver of the Honda to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition.
An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation
