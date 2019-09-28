NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in north St. Louis Friday evening.
The shooting happened in a vacant lot in the 4400 block of Farlin just before 7 p.m.
The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Lamont Rhone, was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police also found a car with ballistic damage nearby.
Other information was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS
(8477).
