ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was struck and killed after exiting her crashed car on eastbound Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.
According to police, Mariaraphaella Nguyen-Truong was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the express lanes near E. Carrie Avenue around 6:30 a.m. While standing on the passenger side of the crashed car, a 2015 Nissan Altima crashed into the 42-year-old’s car, which then struck her.
Nguyen-Truong was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
