BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in a crash near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Donna House of Hazelwood was driving her Hyundai Elantra in the westbound lanes of McDonnell Boulevard. House made a left turn on Banshee Road when she hit the right front side of a semi-truck around 6 a.m. Friday.
House died on the scene from her injuries.
