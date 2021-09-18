The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday on McDonnell near Banshee. Berkeley police and fire were on the scene along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed in a crash near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Donna House of Hazelwood was driving her Hyundai Elantra in the westbound lanes of McDonnell Boulevard. House made a left turn on Banshee Road when she hit the right front side of a semi-truck around 6 a.m. Friday.

House died on the scene from her injuries. 

