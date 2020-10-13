NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in a north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers found a woman who was hit by a white Dodge Avenger at Broadway and Carrie, near Interstate 70.
Police said the driver took off after the deadly crash.
Days after the incident, police identified the woman as 37-year-old Shannell Jamison, of the 300 block of N. Newstead.
No other details have been released.
