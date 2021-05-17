UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- University City is increasing its patrolling of Delmar Boulevard after a double shooting killed a 70-year-old woman late Saturday night.
Officers with the University City Police Department said a husband and wife were driving in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard just east of Interstate 170 - and heard shots fired at around 10:50 p.m.
Police said the victims, 74-year-old Stanley Goodkin and 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin, then drove themselves to a hospital for treatment. Stanley, who was the driver, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Barbara was shot in the head and later died at a hospital.
Authorities believe the suspect was in a silver/metallic colored SUV or passenger car. The police department said they've increased police patrol on Delmar following the shooting. If you know anything about this shooting, call the police department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010.
