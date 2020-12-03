3800 block of Bamberger

The 3800 block of Bamberger after three people were reportedly shot Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting took place in the 3800 block of Bamberger around 10:40 a.m.

One person, 25-year-old Tyrone Carter, was pronounced dead at a St. Louis hospital. Two others were in critical condition.

