ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Authorities have released the identities of two suspects who drowned while allegedly trying to evade officers on July 12.
According to police, two suspects stole a vehicle and the owners of the stolen vehicle got into another vehicle and chased them. Both vehicles ended up at Bellefontaine and St. Cyr Road where the four got into an argument.
When police were called to the scene, the suspects jumped off a steep ledge and into Maline Creek, authorities said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the teens fell down a hill into the flood waters. The two never resurfaced from the water and search and rescue crews later recovered their bodies.
Police originally told News 4 the suspects were 18-year-old men, but on August 1 identified them as Edward Buckner and Dimitri Sutton, both 14.
