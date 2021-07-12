ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and O'Fallon Streets, which is in the Carr Square neighborhood. Kyle Falker, 15, and two other people were shot at. Falker was struck and died from his injuries.
Officers say it is unknown if the victims and suspect(s) knew each other. Homicide detectives are investigating.
