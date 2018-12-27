NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the teenager who was shot north St. Louis County just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Chambers and Halls Ferry Road near Castle Point. Police responded to a call for a vehicle accident in the area and upon arrival discovered 18-year-old Roshon Sykes, of Overland, inside of a vehicle that traveled off the roadway near the intersection.
Sykes, who was shot at least once, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said there is no evidence that Sykes was involved in a "rolling gun battle."
The St. Louis County Police Department tweeted Wednesday afternoon cautioning motorists to avoid the area. The scene remained active past 5 p.m.
If you are traveling in North County this afternoon/evening, think about avoiding the area of Halls Ferry & Chambers. We are working a scene there that will take considerable time.— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 26, 2018
St. Louis County PD is urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
